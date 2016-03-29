Things are not looking good for the prosecution in the O.J. Simpson case.

That's a weird sentence in 2016, but if we pretend we don't know how this all ends, tonight's People v. O.J. Simpson, "Manna from Heaven," might have clued us in.

As Ron Goldman's poor father said at one point, this is now a case about police officer Mark Fuhrman, his terrible opinions, and his habit of using terrible slurs, instead of a case whose main goal was once to bring justice to murder victims.

After the defense was tipped off to the existence of tapes in which Fuhrman repeatedly uses the N-word, both sides were thrown into a tailspin.

Cochran got Judge Ito to sign a subpoena for the tapes, which were recorded by a woman who was writing a screenplay about the LAPD. Since the tapes were in her possession in North Carolina, that's where Cochran and Bailey had to go, and that's where Cochran was faced with the harsh realities of the deep south. The judge had no interest in his theatrics, so Bailey had to step in.

Those tapes turned out to be pretty darn damning, especially given the fact that Fuhrman was a main witness for the prosecution. They featured Fuhrman giving detailed descriptions of planting evidence to frame black people, beating up black citizens, and his hatred of women, but there was one tape in particular that was the real problem, since it featured Fuhrman insulting the police captain who just happened to be Ito's wife.