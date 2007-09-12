Emmy to Kathy Griffin: Suck It

In response to complaints from the Catholic League, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has ordered a speech Kathy Griffin made—while accepting her award for Outstanding Reality Program during the Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards—trimmed before it airs Saturday on E! (Get the full story in news.)

The My Life on the D-List star made the [pick one: "hilarious" or "totally offensive"] remarks last Saturday at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium, where the less mainstream awards were handed out.

So, what did she say? Well, this: