Emmy to Kathy Griffin: Suck It

by EOL Staff | Wed., Sep. 12, 2007 10:51 AM

Kathy Griffin

In response to complaints from the Catholic League, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has ordered a speech Kathy Griffin made—while accepting her award for Outstanding Reality Program during the Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards—trimmed before it airs Saturday on E! (Get the full story in news.)

The My Life on the D-List star made the [pick one: "hilarious" or "totally offensive"] remarks last Saturday at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium, where the less mainstream awards were handed out.

So, what did she say? Well, this:

"A lot of people come up here and thank Jesus for this award. I want you to know that no one had less to do with this award than Jesus...Suck it, Jesus, this award is my God now!"

The ceremony, hosted by Carlos Mencia, will air Saturday in a two-hour special only on E!, with at least one fewer mention of Jesus sucking it.

