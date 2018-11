Want to know what happened when Sarah Paulson met prosecutor Marcia Clark, the woman she's playing to great acclaim on FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson?

Tequila. Lots and lots of tequila happened.

"It was the most fun. We drank tequila all night. We shut the place down. We never stopped laughing," Clark tells Larry King of what went down when the duo finally met for dinner.

Clark appears on Friday's edition of Larry King Now, and shares with the interviewing legend what it's really like watching such a true-to-life adaptation of something she lived through ("I didn't think I'd even be able to watch it," she confesses.)

She also reveals what it's really like to watch someone portray some of the hardest moments in your life.