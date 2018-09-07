From the outside, beauty pageants appear to be absolutely perfect. From the gorgeous evening gowns the contestants wear, to the flawlessly executed interview answers, the pageants seem to take on an ethereal quality. The truth, however, is that they're anything but flawless.

Check out 10 scandals that rocked the pageant world and made the winners give up their crowns:

1. Vanessa Williams' Nude Photos Scandal (1984): Before she became a famous singer and actress known for roles on shows such as Desperate Housewives, Williams won the Miss America pageant. She was stripped of her crown after a naked pic scandal. She received a public apology from the Miss America Organization during the 2016 pageant.

2. Miss World Zimbabwe's Nude Photo Scandal (2015): Emily Kachote was also stripped of her title after naked pics of her surfaced on an app.

3. Miss Nevada USA's Nude Photo Scandal (2007): Katie Rees also had to give up her crown after nude photos of her were posted on MySpace.