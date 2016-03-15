1. O.J. Simpson's Final Goodbye: Simpson told reporters in 1998, around the time his former home was scheduled to be razed, "It's not my house, and I could care less. I walked out of that door, and I've never been back...Rockingham is history."

But the onetime USC hero and Buffalo Bills star actually made sure to have one last look at Rockingham the day before the house was demolished, by then one of a throng of people trying to get a final glimpse of the infamous address.

O.J. was spotted doing a "drive-by" the day before the demolition, a source tells E! News. "I saw him come by. I thought it was odd. He looked sad, like he was bummed," the insider said.

2. The Mystery Knife: Last week the news of a possible twist came to light. A knife was supposedly found buried on the Rockingham property by a construction worker in 2002, after the estate had been razed at the behest of its new owner.

Police were told that the worker gave it to an off-duty traffic cop, who then took it home with him. Only recently did he give it to authorities, and only after he tried to obtain the case number so he could properly preserve the knife in an engraved frame. (The now-retired cop in question told TMZ he informed the LAPD of the knife's existence when he first got it and they told him the case was closed.)

A source who has seen the knife in question told E! this week that it was "totally rusted" and looked "decades old." With police already skeptical as well, the insider highly doubts that the the knife has anything to do with the murders. "It looked more like a toy knife or a Boy Scout knife—like something a kid would bury."

Still, the source added, no stone was left unturned on the property. Before the demolition, in the back of the main house there were traces near the guest quarters—where Kato Kaelin once lived—where you could see that "police had dug up the ground" looking for the murder weapon and other evidence, the source said.