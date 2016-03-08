Then there was Robert Kardashian, who lived out in Encino, aka "The Valley," and who opened his home to his longtime friend in O.J.'s hour of need. His Encino manse then served as the kickoff point for O.J. and Al Cowlings' Bronco ride down to Orange County, about 70 miles away (two hours, traffic willing), after which the pair returned to Rockingham, police trailing most of the way.

On tonight's episode, "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," the Simpson case and the Rodney King beating trial were inextricably linked by defense attorney Johnnie Cochran when he pigeonholed a detective on the stand as a resident of Simi Valley—in Ventura County but considered part of the Greater Los Angeles Area—where four cops accused of beating King were acquitted.

And not only that, the detective, Tom Lange, took a pair of O.J.'s shoes home with him in the trunk of his car and kept them overnight...in Simi Valley, 50 minutes (on a really good day) and about 32 miles away, from Rockingham. O.J.'s home was another 20 or so miles and an hour of drive time in the opposite direction to Parker Center in downtown L.A., where the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division was headquartered.

The evidence was so close to, and yet so far away from, its eventual destination at the police station.