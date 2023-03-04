The Tragically Similar Fates of Bobbi Kristina Brown and Her Mom Whitney Houston

Watch : How Whitney Houston's Road to Recovery Spiraled

Whitney Houston's death on the eve of the Grammys in 2012 was a terrible shock, if not entirely without warning.

The platinum-selling singer and actress had been in possession of one of the all-time great voices, but her career wasn't close to what it was at her peak and years of hard living had tarnished those once-sparkling pipes. She had survived a lot, including a tumultuous marriage and a highly public divorce, but her family worried about her.

And yet she was still Whitney freakin' Houston, a beloved entertainer who was supposed to attend Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Feb. 11, 2012. Instead, the 48-year-old died in a room upstairs, accidentally drowning in the bathtub, and the party became an impromptu memorial. Losing an artist who breathed so much life into every note, who gave so much of herself with every performance, was unbelievably sad.

When her only daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died three years later at the age of 22, there couldn't have been a more heartbreaking coda to Houston's story.