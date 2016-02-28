Independent Spirit Awards 2016: 7 Things You Didn't See on TV

Spotlight stole the show today at the Film Independent Spirit Awards by being named best feature and picking up another four awards.

Brie Larson won best female lead for her work in Room while Beasts of No Nation newcomer Abraham Attah took the prize for best male lead.

Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon co-hosted for the first time with Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani.

But everyone saw all of that when the show was broadcast live on IFC.

Here, I give you seven things you didn't see on TV…

1. Map Quests: Michael Keaton walked a couple of blocks to get to the awards because his driver got lost in the Santa Monica traffic. Mark Ruffalo did the same after his driver accidently thought the drop off was at a nearby parking lot.

2. Old Friends: It was a Tree of Life reunion when Sean Penn walked over to Jessica Chastain's table. The two embraced before The Martian star introduced Penn to her longtime fashion executive boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

3. LOL: Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett couldn't stop laughing while watching McKinnon and Nanjiani 's Carol spoof. "That was so good," Mara said to her director boyfriend Charlie McDowell.