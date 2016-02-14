Leonardo DiCaprio Just Won Valentine's Day After Kissing Maggie Smith on the BAFTA Awards Kiss Cam

There's a whole lot of love at the 2016 BAFTA Awards!
Viewers expecting your traditional awards show with acceptance speeches and red carpet looks got a little more Sunday afternoon when host Stephen Fry decided to celebrate Valentine's Day in his own unique way.
"Talking of America, one of the wonderful things that great nation has given the world…is the kiss cam," he shared with the audience. "It's Valentine's Day and it's up to you out there. So which two lovebirds will our Valentine heart embrace?"
Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to the "BAFTA Kiss Cam?"
The @BAFTA award for Best Kiss is awarded to Dame Maggie Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio. ?? #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/vxTvG9AlXw? BBC One (@BBCOne) February 14, 2016
Producers didn't waste any time by immediately panning to Stanley Tucci and Cuba Gooding, Jr. who were totally down for an innocent smooch.
The pairings got even more unexpected as Bryan Cranston and Julianne Moore were put in the hot seat. But perhaps the best of the best goes to Leonardo DiCaprio who planted a sweet kiss on Maggie Smith.
In fact, the Downton Abbey star seemed pleasantly surprised that she leaned in for a hug after the fact. Can you blame her?
Between all the X's and O's, there were a few important awards handed out. Take a look at the complete winners list below.
Outstanding British Film: Brooklyn
Best Film: The Revenant
Leading Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Leading Actress: Brie Larson, Room
Supporting Actress: Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Supporting Actor: Mark Rylance, Bridge Of Spies
Director: Alejandro G Inarritu, The Revenant
Rising Star: John Boyega
Adapted Screenplay: Adam McKay and Charles Randolph, The Big Short
Original Screenplay: Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, Spotlight
Make Up and Hair: Mad Max: Fury Road
Costume Design: Mad Max: Fury Road
Cinematography: The Revenant
Animated Film: Inside Out
Editing: Mad Max: Fury Road
Production Design: Mad Max: Fury Road
Sound: The Revenant
Special Visual Effects: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Documentary: Amy
Original Music: Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight
Fellowship Recipient: Sir Sidney Poitier
Film Not In The English Language: Wild Tales
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Naji Abu Nowar and Rupert Lloyd, Theeb
British Short Film: Operator
British Short Animation: Edmond
Outstanding Contribution To British Cinema: Angels Costumes