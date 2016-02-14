Leonardo DiCaprio Just Won Valentine's Day After Kissing Maggie Smith on the BAFTA Awards Kiss Cam

There's a whole lot of love at the 2016 BAFTA Awards!

Viewers expecting your traditional awards show with acceptance speeches and red carpet looks got a little more Sunday afternoon when host Stephen Fry decided to celebrate Valentine's Day in his own unique way.

"Talking of America, one of the wonderful things that great nation has given the world…is the kiss cam," he shared with the audience. "It's Valentine's Day and it's up to you out there. So which two lovebirds will our Valentine heart embrace?"

Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to the "BAFTA Kiss Cam?"