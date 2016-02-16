Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Nuzzle Each Other for E!'s 2016 Grammy Awards Glambot

Much like Kesha's mantra, the party at the 2016 Grammys didn't start until music's most fashionable stars set foot on the red carpet.
Fortunately, E!'s Glambot was there to capture all of the industry's brightest stars as they gleamed in the glory of their industry's most celebrated evening.
Hours before Taylor Swift took home her second Album of the Year Award and Meghan Trainor cried in celebration of her first official Grammy for Best New Artist, the ladies among many more served up their best poses for our cameras to capture in all their slow-motion glory—perfect for taking in every last stylish detail.
While the performances were historical standouts (Lady Gaga's stellar seven-minute David Bowie tribute and Kendrick Lamar's powerful shackled rendition to name a few) the fashions were equal eye-catchers.
Though these musicians typically steal our ears' attention, here's a close-up look at all the ensembles that stole our hearts:
Swift and bestie Selena Gomez strutted the red carpet as each other's dates Monday night in vastly different—but equally colorful—looks. The "Blank Space" singer sported a red crop top with a satin fuchsia high-slit skirt by Atelier Versace, while her gal pal opted for a cobalt sequin gown with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs by Calvin Klein.
Ten-time Grammy winner John Legend and mommy-to-be Chrissy Teigen were the definition of #relationshipgoals as they nuzzled each other for the Glambot. As Teigen posed for the camera, her man planted a sweet kiss on her neck.
The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl looked stunning in a cream floor-length gown with an attached jewel encrusted cape by designer Yousef Al-Jasmi. As for her hubby, Legend looked as handsome as ever in a unique black and gold suit by Gucci.
"Yoga" singer Janelle Monáe stunned in another eye-catching ensemble. This time, she grabbed our attention in a black and white lace gown with a fabulous striped pill box hat, all designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. Check out that cheek bone highlight! Divine.
Trainor, a first-time winner, paid homage to old Hollywood as she glistened in a beautiful black sequin gown by Michael Costello. As for her signature blond locks, the "All About That Bass" songstress turned them in for a set of glossy auburn curls.
E!'s very own Live From the Red Carpet co-host Giuliana Rancic stunned among the sea of celebrities in a mirror-and grommet-studded Jani & Khosla dress.
With her blond locks swept away from her face, Rancic's gold leaf earrings from Bavna were on perfect display.
Grammy nominee and performer Tori Kelly made us green with envy over her subtle but stunning one-shoulder Gauri and Nainika gown and retro blond waves.
Ten-time Grammy nominee Wiz Khalifa got playful in front of the camera while looking dapper in his Thom Browne suit.
Here's an exclusive up-close look at all the other striking ensembles we spotted along the red carpet: