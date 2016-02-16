Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Nuzzle Each Other for E!'s 2016 Grammy Awards Glambot

Much like Kesha's mantra, the party at the 2016 Grammys didn't start until music's most fashionable stars set foot on the red carpet.

Fortunately, E!'s Glambot was there to capture all of the industry's brightest stars as they gleamed in the glory of their industry's most celebrated evening.

Hours before Taylor Swift took home her second Album of the Year Award and Meghan Trainor cried in celebration of her first official Grammy for Best New Artist, the ladies among many more served up their best poses for our cameras to capture in all their slow-motion glory—perfect for taking in every last stylish detail.

While the performances were historical standouts (Lady Gaga's stellar seven-minute David Bowie tribute and Kendrick Lamar's powerful shackled rendition to name a few) the fashions were equal eye-catchers.

Though these musicians typically steal our ears' attention, here's a close-up look at all the ensembles that stole our hearts: