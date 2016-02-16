Exclusive

Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Nuzzle Each Other for E!'s 2016 Grammy Awards Glambot

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2016 Grammy Awards Lester Cohen/WireImage

Much like Kesha's mantra, the party at the 2016 Grammys didn't start until music's most fashionable stars set foot on the red carpet.

Fortunately, E!'s Glambot was there to capture all of the industry's brightest stars as they gleamed in the glory of their industry's most celebrated evening. 

Hours before Taylor Swift took home her second Album of the Year Award and Meghan Trainor cried in celebration of her first official Grammy for Best New Artist, the ladies among many more served up their best poses for our cameras to capture in all their slow-motion glory—perfect for taking in every last stylish detail. 

While the performances were historical standouts (Lady Gaga's stellar seven-minute David Bowie tribute and Kendrick Lamar's powerful shackled rendition to name a few) the fashions were equal eye-catchers.

Though these musicians typically steal our ears' attention, here's a close-up look at all the ensembles that stole our hearts:

Watch: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez - 2016 Grammys Glambot

Swift and bestie Selena Gomez strutted the red carpet as each other's dates Monday night in vastly different—but equally colorful—looks. The "Blank Space" singer sported a red crop top with a satin fuchsia high-slit skirt by Atelier Versace, while her gal pal opted for a cobalt sequin gown with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs by Calvin Klein. 

Watch: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen - 2016 Grammys Glambot

Ten-time Grammy winner John Legend and mommy-to-be Chrissy Teigen were the definition of #relationshipgoals as they nuzzled each other for the Glambot. As Teigen posed for the camera, her man planted a sweet kiss on her neck. 

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl looked stunning in a cream floor-length gown with an attached jewel encrusted cape by designer Yousef Al-Jasmi. As for her hubby, Legend looked as handsome as ever in a unique black and gold suit by Gucci. 

Watch: Janelle Monae - 2016 Grammys Glambot

"Yoga" singer Janelle Monáe stunned in another eye-catching ensemble. This time, she grabbed our attention in a black and white lace gown with a fabulous striped pill box hat, all designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. Check out that cheek bone highlight! Divine. 

Watch: Meghan Trainor - 2016 Grammys Glambot

Trainor, a first-time winner, paid homage to old Hollywood as she glistened in a beautiful black sequin gown by Michael Costello. As for her signature blond locks, the "All About That Bass" songstress turned them in for a set of glossy auburn curls. 

Watch: Giuliana Rancic - 2016 Grammys Glambot

E!'s very own Live From the Red Carpet co-host Giuliana Rancic stunned among the sea of celebrities in a mirror-and grommet-studded Jani & Khosla dress.

With her blond locks swept away from her face, Rancic's gold leaf earrings from Bavna were on perfect display. 

Watch: Tori Kelly - 2016 Grammys Glambot

Grammy nominee and performer Tori Kelly made us green with envy over her subtle but stunning one-shoulder Gauri and Nainika gown and retro blond waves. 

Watch: Wiz Khalifa - 2016 Grammys Glambot

Ten-time Grammy nominee Wiz Khalifa got playful in front of the camera while looking dapper in his Thom Browne suit. 

Here's an exclusive up-close look at all the other striking ensembles we spotted along the red carpet:

Watch: Ashley Monroe - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Elle King - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: DJ Khaled - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Kacey Musgraves - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Vanessa Simmons - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Zendaya - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Common - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Serayah - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Big Sean - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Charlie Puth - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Aloe Blacc - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Lee Ann Womack - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Carissa Loethen - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Sibley Scoles - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Joseph Lindsay - 2016 Grammys Glambot
Watch: Orly Shani - 2016 Grammys Glambot
