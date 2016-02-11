Bella Hadid Is Not a Fan of Working Out, but "If You're Going to Do It...Don't Bulls--t"

Bella Hadid has won herself another coveted fashion magazine cover, but don't be fooled—she's hardly a high-maintenance model. 

The younger sister of runway staple Gigi Hadid and daughter of supermodel Yolanda Hadid has fashion finesse running through her veins. At just 19 years old, appropriately-named Bella has taken the industry by storm, continuously adding high-end campaigns and covers to her endless resume. Her latest feature—the cover of Allure's March issue—is just one more bullet on the list. 

Still, much like the slogan her sister sports as the face of Maybelline, Bella really seems to just be "born with it."

"I don't like working out," she admitted to the magazine. Still, she's not about doing anything halfway through. "If you're going to do it, go hard. Don't bulls--t."

That's the spirit!

Bella Hadid

AKM-GSI

In an industry plagued by seemingly unrealistic physical expectations, Bella's diet mantra is even more refreshing. 

"Don't drive yourself crazy and not eat," she declared.

When it comes to her beauty routine, the stunner definitely doesn't go crazy. "All you need is eyebrow pencil, bronzer, mascara, and you're good." 

While she's ditched her mom's honey blond locks for a darker alternative, the famous daughter has held on to her mama's seasoned words of industry wisdom. 

"My mom always told me to have emotion in your eyes and think about something you love," she revealed. 

From the looks of this cover, she's been shot by Cupid's arrow—just in time for Valentine's Day. 

