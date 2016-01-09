2016 Golden Globes Dress Predictions, According to a Celeb Astrologer

The anticipation is palpable.

What will celebs be wearing at the 2016 Golden Globes this Sunday? Nobody knows...unless, perhaps, you're Rose Theodora.

The resident astrologer at Enamel Diction, nail haven for the celeb set, has put her intuitive powers to work and predicted what colors our favorite stars will be wearing to the big show. With that in mind and factoring in personal style, we've rounded up a few possibilities from the spring ready-to-wear 2016 runways for the celebs presenting or nominated for a Golden Globe.

Will Jennifer Lawrence, a Leo with a penchant for rich colors, shine in jewel-tone Monique Lhuillier? Will the edgy Rooney Mara stay true to her Aries sign and stun in a more subdued hue? We'll just have to wait to see.

In the meantime, click through for more dress predictions!