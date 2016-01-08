The Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg recently got candid about her personal identity, including her sexuality.

The 17-year-old actress, who played Rue in the original film, revealed in a selfie video posted on her Tumblr blog late on Thursday that she "identifies as a black, bisexual woman." The clip was also posted on the Snapchat of Teen Vogue, which features Amandla on the cover of its February 2016 issue.

"It's a really, really hard thing to be silenced and it's deeply bruising to fight against your identity and to mold yourself into shapes that you just shouldn't in," Amandla said in the video. "As someone who identifies as a black, bisexual woman, I've been through it and it hurts and it's awkward and it's uncomfortable...but then I realized because of Solange and Ava DuVernay and Willow [Smith] and all the black girls watching this right now that there's absolutely nothing to change. We cannot be suppressed. We are meant to express our joy and our love and our tears and be big and bold and definitely not easy to swallow."