Let Terry Crews' Pecs Serenade You With "Jingle Bells"—An Instant Holiday Classic

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 22, 2015 12:56 PM

Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fox

Nothing says holiday cheer like Terry Crews' pecs and "Jingle Bells." The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, along with costars Andy Samberg and Chelsea Peretti, performed a very special rendition of the holiday classic in character. But let's be real, we know Crews and his pecs would probably do this out of character.

Check out the very special performance in the video below. While impressive (hey, he can keep beat with his pecs better than most people we know), we're hoping next year he plays the cymbals with that impressive chest.

CLICK: More of Terry Crews' shirtless antics

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns with new episodes on a new night, Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. on Fox. In the first episode back, Transparent star Kathryn Hahn guests as Charles' (Joe Lo Truglio) ex-wife. New Girl kicks off the night of comedy with its season premiere at 8 p.m., John Stamos' Grandfathered follows in its new timeslot at 8:30, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 9 and Rob Lowe's The Grinder in its new time period, 9:30 p.m. on Fox.

PHOTOS: 2015 TV winners and losers

