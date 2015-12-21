Hot damn!

Selena Gomez just dropped the music video for her single "Hands to Myself" and it's safe to say that the brunette singer is sexier than ever.

Throughout the saucy clip, the 23-year-old is seen showing off her killer figure wearing nothing but a bra and underwear while she prances around Christopher Mason's lavish Hollywood hills digs. But the sexiness doesn't end there! Between the make out and completely bare bath scenes, fans are getting quite an eyeful of Selena!

But before releasing the highly anticipated video, Selena posted several teasers to Twitter to give all of her Selenators a hint of what they were about to feast their eyes on.

Earlier in the Fall, Selena spoke about how far she's come this past year after receiving a ton of criticism over her body and how she's more comfortable in her skin than ever before.

"You have to understand that I dealt with a lot of body shaming this year and I've never experienced that before," she shared during a chat on The Cruz Show on Power 106.