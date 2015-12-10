Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 10, 2015 2:30 PM
Fox is getting topical for its latest project. The network has ordered Shots Fired, an event series from Beyond the Lights' Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood. Sanaa Lathan, who recently starred in The Perfect Guy, will star in the drama that "examines the dangerous aftermath of racially charged shootings in a small town in Tennessee."
"Gina and Reggie have crafted a profoundly moving portrayal of a timely and sensitive issue that pervades our culture at this very moment," David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. "This is not only an important story to tell, but also an explosive mystery-thriller, and we couldn't be in better hands both with the creative team behind this, along with the very talented Sanaa Lathan leading the cast."
Lathan will play an expert investigator in Shots Fired. Look for her character to dig into the cases alongside a visiting special prosecutor from the Department of Justice. Under intense media scrutiny and with public interest at a volatile high, the pair attempts to seek justice in the divided town. Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood are writing and executive producing the series. Prince-Bythewood will direct the series. Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo are also on board as executive producers.
Lathan's other TV credits include Boss, Nip/Tuck and voices on The Cleveland Show, Family Guy.
Shots Fired is set to debut in 2016.
