Fox is getting topical for its latest project. The network has ordered Shots Fired, an event series from Beyond the Lights' Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood. Sanaa Lathan, who recently starred in The Perfect Guy, will star in the drama that "examines the dangerous aftermath of racially charged shootings in a small town in Tennessee."

"Gina and Reggie have crafted a profoundly moving portrayal of a timely and sensitive issue that pervades our culture at this very moment," David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. "This is not only an important story to tell, but also an explosive mystery-thriller, and we couldn't be in better hands both with the creative team behind this, along with the very talented Sanaa Lathan leading the cast."