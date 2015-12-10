Fox Orders Shots Fired, A Racially-Charged Shooting Event Series Starring Sanaa Lathan

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 10, 2015 2:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sanaa Lathan

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Fox is getting topical for its latest project. The network has ordered Shots Fired, an event series from Beyond the Lights' Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood. Sanaa Lathan, who recently starred in The Perfect Guy, will star in the drama that "examines the dangerous aftermath of racially charged shootings in a small town in Tennessee."

"Gina and Reggie have crafted a profoundly moving portrayal of a timely and sensitive issue that pervades our culture at this very moment," David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. "This is not only an important story to tell, but also an explosive mystery-thriller, and we couldn't be in better hands both with the creative team behind this, along with the very talented Sanaa Lathan leading the cast."

CLICK: TV's biggest Golden Globes snubs

Lathan will play an expert investigator in Shots Fired. Look for her character to dig into the cases alongside a visiting special prosecutor from the Department of Justice. Under intense media scrutiny and with public interest at a volatile high, the pair attempts to seek justice in the divided town. Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood are writing and executive producing the series. Prince-Bythewood will direct the series. Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo are also on board as executive producers.

Lathan's other TV credits include Boss, Nip/Tuck and voices on The Cleveland Show, Family Guy.

Shots Fired is set to debut in 2016.

PHOTOS: What's in danger of being canceled?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sanaa Lathan , Fox , Watch With Kristin , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Behati Prinsloo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Naomi Watts, Hugo Boss Prize 2018 Artists Dinner

Naomi Watts Joins Game of Thrones Prequel at HBO

Ricki Lake Wouldn't Do "The Ricki Lake" Show In 2018

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

These Are the Best Spooky TV Episodes For a Cozy Night In

The X-Files

TV's Best Spooky Episodes

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Bobby Dodd, Danielle Bergman, Married at First Sight

Your Favorite Married at First Sight Couples Just Revealed the Sex of Their Babies

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.