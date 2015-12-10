Serial's New Season Is Finally Here

Familiar elements like that "mail kimp" promo at the beginning of each episode and Sarah's dry quips are still there.

"That's me, calling the Taliban," Koenig says in a serious mic drop moment at the end of the episode. Because that's a sentence she can actually say. She can get the Taliban on the phone.

Based on the teasers, it sounds like it's going to be one heck of a season.

According to previous reports, the Serial team decided to work on two new seasons at once, with "two distinct new stories." That means listeners can likely expect the third season in the spring, with less time between Serial fixes.

The podcast has also had its rights optioned to come to TV, but with a catch, as the proposed cable series about Serial would be based on the experience of creating the podcast.

You can hear episode one of Serial's new season, "Dustwun," on Serial's website or via iTunes.