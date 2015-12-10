Serial's New Season Is Finally Here

  • By
    &

by Julia Hays | Thu., Dec. 10, 2015 9:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serial Logo

Serial

Sarah Koenig just pulled a Beyoncé with the surprise drop of Serial's first episode from its new season.

The popular NPR podcast has returned, this time to focus on the story of Bowe Bergdahl, a soldier in the U.S. Army who was held captive by the Taliban for 5 years.

His disappearance has sparked controversy, and cries of "desertion," and this new season features conversations between Bergdahl and filmmaker Mark Boal, known for films like The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

Serial

Courtesy: Serial

Bergdahl is still waiting on a ruling to learn if his case will go before a court-martial.

Beyond focusing on a current case, which has held more of the public's attention, other things that are a little different this season are the participation someone other than Koenig and her producers for interviews, Boal, and a new theme song.

READ: Serial is coming to TV—but there's a twist

Familiar elements like that "mail kimp" promo at the beginning of each episode and Sarah's dry quips are still there.

"That's me, calling the Taliban," Koenig says in a serious mic drop moment at the end of the episode. Because that's a sentence she can actually say. She can get the Taliban on the phone.

Based on the teasers, it sounds like it's going to be one heck of a season.

According to previous reports, the Serial team decided to work on two new seasons at once, with "two distinct new stories." That means listeners can likely expect the third season in the spring, with less time between Serial fixes.

The podcast has also had its rights optioned to come to TV, but with a catch, as the proposed cable series about Serial would be based on the experience of creating the podcast.

You can hear episode one of Serial's new season, "Dustwun," on Serial's website or via iTunes.

PHOTOS: The celebrity guilty gallery

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ E! Loves , Serial , Podcast , Top Stories , True Crime
Latest News
Danny Roberts

The Real World's Danny Roberts Gets Candid About Living With HIV

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

Sneak Peek: Catherine Hardwicke Recalls "Twilight" Casting

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.