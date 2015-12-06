Rebel WilsonCMA AwardsKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsTotal BellasPhotosVideos

Ayesha Curry Sparks Backlash Over "Classy" Fashion Remarks, Chrissy Teigen & Khloe Kardashian Tweet Support

The wife of NBA star Stephen Curry and mother of their two daughters stirred much debate on Twitter

By Corinne Heller Dec 06, 2015 11:01 PMTags
FashionChrissy TeigenKhloe KardashianStephen Curry
Ayesha CurryJB Lacroix/WireImage

Oh yes she did.

Ayesha Curry, the 26-year-old wife of NBA star Stephen Curry and mother of their two daughters, took to Twitter on Saturday night to unleash the mother of all rants about women's fashion.

"Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style," she tweeted. "I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters."

"Just looking at the latest fashion trends," she added. "I'll take classy over trendy any day of the week. #saturdaynightinsight."

Many people were not amused and some accused her of slut-shaming.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage

PHOTOS: Riley Curry makes her modeling debut and it's just as cute as you'd expect

Others defended her and some agreed with what she said.

Chrissy Teigen said it best.

And Khloe Kardashian offered support as well.

And French Montana...he just kept it real.

Ayesha later responded to the backlash.

"Regardless of if you like my 'style of clothes' or not (which I don't care) please do not tear women down and degrade them... Not cool peeps," she said.

PHOTOS: Best-Dressed NBA players

