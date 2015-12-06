Ayesha Curry Sparks Backlash Over "Classy" Fashion Remarks, Chrissy Teigen & Khloe Kardashian Tweet Support

Oh yes she did.

Ayesha Curry, the 26-year-old wife of NBA star Stephen Curry and mother of their two daughters, took to Twitter on Saturday night to unleash the mother of all rants about women's fashion.

"Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style," she tweeted. "I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters."

"Just looking at the latest fashion trends," she added. "I'll take classy over trendy any day of the week. #saturdaynightinsight."

Many people were not amused and some accused her of slut-shaming.