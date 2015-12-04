by Peanut Alvarez-Mena | Fri., Dec. 4, 2015 11:30 AM
When it comes to body empowerment and feeling comfortable in your own skin, Amy Schumer is the role model we look up to.
On Thursday night, the comedian spoke with E!'s Will Marfuggi at GQ's Men of the Year party in West Hollywood about her photo shoot for the 2016 Pirelli Calendar with photographer Annie Leibovitz, and what it felt like stripping down naked in front of flashing lights.
"It felt like I was topless drinking coffee with Annie Leibovitz. Very normal, like any other day of the week," joked the Trainwreck actress.
The two had fun on set together while taking the black-and-white portraits that were a departure from the calendar's traditional high-fashion pictorials.
"I'm a great admirer of comediennes. The Amy Schumer portrait added some fun. It's as if she didn't get the memo saying she could keep her clothes on," shared in a press release about the calendar.
The Inside Amy Schumer creator opened up to E! sharing her hesitations during the shoot and how she quickly regained her confidence with the help of the famous photographer who has captured photos of some of Hollywood's biggest names.
"At first, my instinct was to suck in and she was like, 'Just lean over and have your stomach hang.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, Imma be me.'"
The Emmy winner joined a group of 13 other women of "outstanding, professional, social, cultural, sporting and artistic accomplishment" for the 2016 issue. Serena Williams, Patti Smith, Yoko Ono and more will also appear in the calendar.
"I have so many of her books in my house," says Schumer, "to have her photograph me is such a dream."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?