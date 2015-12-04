When it comes to body empowerment and feeling comfortable in your own skin, Amy Schumer is the role model we look up to.

On Thursday night, the comedian spoke with E!'s Will Marfuggi at GQ's Men of the Year party in West Hollywood about her photo shoot for the 2016 Pirelli Calendar with photographer Annie Leibovitz, and what it felt like stripping down naked in front of flashing lights.

"It felt like I was topless drinking coffee with Annie Leibovitz. Very normal, like any other day of the week," joked the Trainwreck actress.

The two had fun on set together while taking the black-and-white portraits that were a departure from the calendar's traditional high-fashion pictorials.