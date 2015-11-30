Amy Schumer Reveals Her Dirty, Dirty Fantasy About Bradley Cooper

Amy Schumer is featured in GQ's Men of the Year issue, and while you may be questioning their decision to put a woman in there, you won't once you read her hilarious interview.

She was asked to reveal some of her fantasies with the men named in this year's issue, and—she being Amy Schumer—did not hold back one bit…even when it came down to the dirtiest of deeds.

Though she kept it relatively PG for people like Will Smith—who'd make her fight off zombies—and Barack Obama—with whom she'd split some scotch and a cigar—she couldn't help herself when it came to her celeb crush, Bradley Cooper.

"Anal," she simply responded. LOL! Of course, this only make sense considering the two are maybe-sort-of-kinda-officially dating, according to her speech at the Time 100 Gala in October.