Charlie Puth Talks Meghan Trainor Makeout (Again): "I Don't Want People to Get the Wrong Idea"

Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor's American Music Awards makeout sesh still has people talking.

Both singers made it abundantly clear from the get-go that this kiss was platonic. Meghan Instagrammed a photo of the onstage PDA, making sure to include an #ImSingle hashtag (even if she was "All about dat ass grab doe"). Charlie also clarified that the swapping of spit was for showmanship only, tweeting, "before it begins…we are just friends."

That said, the "Marvin Gaye" singer might've found himself in the doghouse post-lip-lock. "I have a girl kind of in my life right now that I'm not making too public and I don't want people to get the wrong idea [about the kiss with Meghan]," he told USA Today in an interview. "But without Meghan's initial push, I wouldn't really be anywhere. Meghan really helped me by being featured on my first record."