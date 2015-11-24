Nick & Joe Jonas Rock Out With Demi Lovato on Their AMAs Party Bus

Often times when the show ends, the party is just beginning!

After performing live with songs off her latest album, Confident, at the 2015 American Music Awards last night, Demi Lovato kept the celebration going on her VIP party bus on the way to the AMA after-parties.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer partied with some of her closest friends and cozied up next to boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama amid the party-bus-neon blue lighting. And who snapped the sweet pic of the happy couple? Joe Jonas, who was also along for the ride with brother Nick Jonas, a frequent Demi collaborator.