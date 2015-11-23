Jared Leto and Celine Dion Honor Victims of Paris Attacks at AMAs

The 2015 American Music Awards turned out to be so much more than just music.

At Sunday's star-studded award show, Jared Leto took to the stage to introduce Celine Dion's performance in honor of the tragic events in Paris.

Before any singing began, however, the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman had some touching words to say to all those affected.

"Earlier this year, my band was wrapping up a tour in Europe and we were looking for a good excuse to stop off in one of our favorite cities in the world, Paris. We played an impromptu show in a place called The Bataclan. It was beautiful, peaceful, and unforgettable," he shared. "What a difference a day makes. Seven months later, on the evening of November 13th, 2015, that same venue was under siege."

He continued, "One of a series of terrorist attacks on Paris that changed the world forever. 129 innocent people died and another seven billion will forever be scarred by this horrific and senseless tragedy."