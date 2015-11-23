Carrie Underwood Gushes About Her ''Happy" Baby Boy, Reveals His New Milestone Keeping Mom and Dad Busy

Watch : Carrie Underwood Makes a Grand Entrance at 2015 AMAs

Carrie Underwood just can't get enough of motherhood!

The American Idol winner and proud mama stepped onto the 2015 American Music Awards red carpet Sunday night for a special night away from home. But as so many parents know, kids always seem to stay on the mind.

While speaking to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on Live From the Red Carpet, Underwood was asked about her nine-month-old son, Isaiah. From the sounds of things, someone is definitely keeping mom and dad busy.

"He's pulling up. Within the past week he's really gotten great at it and he's pulling up on everything and walking around the coffee table," the "See You Again" singer shared when asked about her child's latest milestone. "You have to move anything he could fall on."

She continued, "He is a busy, busy guy. He will not sit still ever for anything. He has an attention span this big."