Carrie Underwood Gushes About Her ''Happy" Baby Boy, Reveals His New Milestone Keeping Mom and Dad Busy

Carrie Underwood just can't get enough of motherhood!
The American Idol winner and proud mama stepped onto the 2015 American Music Awards red carpet Sunday night for a special night away from home. But as so many parents know, kids always seem to stay on the mind.
While speaking to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on Live From the Red Carpet, Underwood was asked about her nine-month-old son, Isaiah. From the sounds of things, someone is definitely keeping mom and dad busy.
"He's pulling up. Within the past week he's really gotten great at it and he's pulling up on everything and walking around the coffee table," the "See You Again" singer shared when asked about her child's latest milestone. "You have to move anything he could fall on."
She continued, "He is a busy, busy guy. He will not sit still ever for anything. He has an attention span this big."
During Sunday's show, Underwood will belt out her latest single titled "Heartbeat." During rehearsals, the blond beauty practiced a mere four times. Talk about a pro!
As soon as the night is over, however, the 32-year-old will likely be headed straight home to reunite with her precious son.
"He's such a happy baby and so even when things aren't that great...like if he is not feeling well or he's kind of fussy or even the little stupid things that happen, you know, he spits up or something, I have to change my clothes, it's all okay because that smile is—it just melts me," she shared with a giant grin on her face. Aww!
Tune in to Fashion Police's brand-new American Music Awards special tomorrow at 8 p.m., only on E!