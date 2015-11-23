Exes Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas Show Off New Hairstyles at 2015 American Music Awards

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shows Major Cleavage and Stomach at 2015 AMAs

"You can check back tomorrow to see if I still have short hair," she tells us. "You'll have to see, I guess...There's tricks of the trade." Oh, sneaky! But she does tell E! News that she loves the look, so perhaps it will inspire a real chop-chop.

Meanwhile, Jonas arrived with his DNCE bandmates rocking some bright blue hair! There's a chance that's not permanent, either, but we're digging it. Joe had a little color in his hair recently, so there's some obvious dabbling in different 'dos and hues, and he's rocking them all.

As for possible awkward run-ins with this former couple? That doesn't seem likely. E! News previously learned that these two are still good friends.

"Gigi is doing amazing. She has so many friends and family around her at this time," an insider told us after the split earlier this month. "She is still good friends with Joe. They don't have any bad blood whatsoever, and they were always going to remain being friends."

Friends who are both opting for a breakup makeover.