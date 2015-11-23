Exes Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas Show Off New Hairstyles at 2015 American Music Awards

Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas may not be together anymore, but they seem to operating on the same wavelength regardless.
The supermodel first stunned on the American Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles tonight by arriving in a gorgeous white two-piece outfit that flaunted her enviable figure in many ways, but even then, her wardrobe wasn't the main focus, because O-M-GIGI CUT OFF HER HAIR. Or did she?
The blond beauty surprised everyone by seemingly chopping off her light tresses and debuting a sleek bob for the awards show. And, of course, she looked absolutely beautiful. But when Hadid started talking to Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, the young star hinted that maybe her new look isn't permanent.
"You can check back tomorrow to see if I still have short hair," she tells us. "You'll have to see, I guess...There's tricks of the trade." Oh, sneaky! But she does tell E! News that she loves the look, so perhaps it will inspire a real chop-chop.
Meanwhile, Jonas arrived with his DNCE bandmates rocking some bright blue hair! There's a chance that's not permanent, either, but we're digging it. Joe had a little color in his hair recently, so there's some obvious dabbling in different 'dos and hues, and he's rocking them all.
As for possible awkward run-ins with this former couple? That doesn't seem likely. E! News previously learned that these two are still good friends.
"Gigi is doing amazing. She has so many friends and family around her at this time," an insider told us after the split earlier this month. "She is still good friends with Joe. They don't have any bad blood whatsoever, and they were always going to remain being friends."
Friends who are both opting for a breakup makeover.