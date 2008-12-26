Get Our Winter TV Premiere Dates Calendar!

When do the new and returning series premiere this winter and spring?

Josh Holloway, Eliza Dushku, Kiefer Sutherland

Is winter secretly the best season?

TV-wise, it just might be, what with the return of Lost and 24, plus the premiere of much-anticipated series like Dollhouse, Castle and Amy Poehler, Beyond Thunderdome.

Want to know when your faves are back on the air?

Read on for the complete premiere dates calendar in a handy, dandy printable format!

WINTER PREMIERES

* Denotes series returning from a winter break, rather than season or series premiere.

Monday, Dec. 29

Bromance (MTV)
The City (MTV)

Friday, Jan. 2

Lipstick Jungle (NBC)*
Stargate Atlantis (Sci Fi)*

Sunday, Jan. 4

Brothers & Sisters (ABC)*
Desperate Housewives (ABC)*
Superstars of Dance (NBC)
The Unit (CBS)*

Monday, Jan. 5

The Bachelor (ABC)
Gossip Girl (CW)*
Masters of Illusion (MNT)
One Tree Hill (CW)*
Secret Life of the American Teenager (ABC Family)
True Beauty (ABC)

Tuesday, Jan. 6

10 Items or Less (TBS)
90210 (CW)*
According to Jim (ABC)*
The Biggest Loser: Couples (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)*
The Mentalist (CBS)*
NCIS (CBS)*
Nip/Tuck (FX)
Privileged (CW)*
Scrubs (ABC)
Vice Squad (MNT)
Without a Trace (CBS)*

Wednesday, Jan. 7

13: The Fear Is Real (CW)
Damages (FX)
Knight Rider (NBC)*
Law & Order (NBC)*

Thursday, Jan. 8

30 Rock (NBC)*
ER (NBC)*
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)*
Kath & Kim (NBC)*
My Name Is Earl (NBC)*
The Office (NBC)*
Private Practice (ABC)*
Ugly Betty (ABC)*

Friday, Jan. 9

Flashpoint (CBS)
Monk (USA)*
Psych (USA)*

Sunday, Jan. 11

24 (Fox)

Monday, Jan. 12

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)*
CSI: Miami (CBS)*
How I Met Your Mother (CBS)*
Kyle XY (ABC Family)
Samantha Who? (ABC)*
Two and a Half Men (CBS)*
Worst Week (CBS)*

Tuesday, Jan. 13

American Idol (Fox)

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Criminal Minds (CBS)*
CSI: NY (CBS)*
Wonderland (DTV 101)

Thursday, Jan. 15

The Beast (A&E)
Bones (Fox)*
CSI (CBS)*
Smallville (CW)*
Supernatural (CW)*

Friday, Jan. 16

Battlestar Galactica (Sci Fi)
Friday Night Lights (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 18

American Dad (Fox)*
Big Love (HBO)
Family Guy (Fox)*
Flight of the Conchords (HBO)
King of the Hill (Fox)*
The L Word (Showtime)
Secret Diary of a Call Girl (Showtime)
The Simpsons (Fox)*
United States of Tara (Showtime)

Monday, Jan. 19

House (Fox)*

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Fringe (Fox)*

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Lie to Me (Fox)
Lost (ABC), two-hour premiere

Thursday, Jan. 22

Burn Notice (USA)*

Monday, Jan. 26

The Closer (TNT)*
Trust Me (TNT)

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Life on Mars (ABC)*

Thursday, Jan. 29

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

Monday, Feb. 2

Chuck (NBC),* 3-D episode
Heroes, Vol. IV: Fugitives (NBC)*
Medium (NBC)

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Life (NBC)*

Thursday, Feb. 12

Survivor (CBS)

Friday, Feb. 13

Dollhouse (Fox)
Terminator (Fox)*

Sunday, Feb. 15

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Sunday, March 1

Celebrity Apprentice (NBC)

Monday, March 2

Rules of Engagement (CBS)

Sunday, March 8

Breaking Bad (AMC)

Monday, March 9

Castle (ABC)

Sunday, March 15

Kings (NBC)

Tuesday, March 17

Reaper (CW)

Tuesday, March 24

Cupid (ABC)

Sunday, March 29

The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (HBO)

Monday, March 30

Greek (ABC Family)

Wednesday, April 8

The Unusuals (ABC)

Thursday, April 9

Harper's Island (CBS)
Southland (NBC)
The Untitled Amy Poehler Show (NBC)

Sunday, April 19

Sit Down, Shut Up (Fox)

EXACT DATES TBD

  • Law & Order: Criminal Intent returns to USA in March or April.
  • My Boys returns to TBS in the spring.
  • Prison Break and 'Til Death return to Fox in the spring.
  • Rescue Me returns to FX in March or April.
  • Saving Grace returns to TNT in March.
  • The Tudors returns to Showtime in April.

