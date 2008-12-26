Get Our Winter TV Premiere Dates Calendar!

Is winter secretly the best season?
TV-wise, it just might be, what with the return of Lost and 24, plus the premiere of much-anticipated series like Dollhouse, Castle and Amy Poehler, Beyond Thunderdome.
Want to know when your faves are back on the air?
Read on for the complete premiere dates calendar in a handy, dandy printable format!
WINTER PREMIERES
* Denotes series returning from a winter break, rather than season or series premiere.
Monday, Dec. 29
Bromance (MTV)
The City (MTV)
Friday, Jan. 2
Lipstick Jungle (NBC)*
Stargate Atlantis (Sci Fi)*
Sunday, Jan. 4
Brothers & Sisters (ABC)*
Desperate Housewives (ABC)*
Superstars of Dance (NBC)
The Unit (CBS)*
Monday, Jan. 5
The Bachelor (ABC)
Gossip Girl (CW)*
Masters of Illusion (MNT)
One Tree Hill (CW)*
Secret Life of the American Teenager (ABC Family)
True Beauty (ABC)
Tuesday, Jan. 6
10 Items or Less (TBS)
90210 (CW)*
According to Jim (ABC)*
The Biggest Loser: Couples (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)*
The Mentalist (CBS)*
NCIS (CBS)*
Nip/Tuck (FX)
Privileged (CW)*
Scrubs (ABC)
Vice Squad (MNT)
Without a Trace (CBS)*
Wednesday, Jan. 7
13: The Fear Is Real (CW)
Damages (FX)
Knight Rider (NBC)*
Law & Order (NBC)*
Thursday, Jan. 8
30 Rock (NBC)*
ER (NBC)*
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)*
Kath & Kim (NBC)*
My Name Is Earl (NBC)*
The Office (NBC)*
Private Practice (ABC)*
Ugly Betty (ABC)*
Friday, Jan. 9
Flashpoint (CBS)
Monk (USA)*
Psych (USA)*
Sunday, Jan. 11
24 (Fox)
Monday, Jan. 12
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)*
CSI: Miami (CBS)*
How I Met Your Mother (CBS)*
Kyle XY (ABC Family)
Samantha Who? (ABC)*
Two and a Half Men (CBS)*
Worst Week (CBS)*
Tuesday, Jan. 13
American Idol (Fox)
Wednesday, Jan. 14
Criminal Minds (CBS)*
CSI: NY (CBS)*
Wonderland (DTV 101)
Thursday, Jan. 15
The Beast (A&E)
Bones (Fox)*
CSI (CBS)*
Smallville (CW)*
Supernatural (CW)*
Friday, Jan. 16
Battlestar Galactica (Sci Fi)
Friday Night Lights (NBC)
Sunday, Jan. 18
American Dad (Fox)*
Big Love (HBO)
Family Guy (Fox)*
Flight of the Conchords (HBO)
King of the Hill (Fox)*
The L Word (Showtime)
Secret Diary of a Call Girl (Showtime)
The Simpsons (Fox)*
United States of Tara (Showtime)
Monday, Jan. 19
House (Fox)*
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Fringe (Fox)*
Wednesday, Jan. 21
Lie to Me (Fox)
Lost (ABC), two-hour premiere
Thursday, Jan. 22
Burn Notice (USA)*
Monday, Jan. 26
The Closer (TNT)*
Trust Me (TNT)
Wednesday, Jan. 28
Life on Mars (ABC)*
Thursday, Jan. 29
Hell's Kitchen (Fox)
Monday, Feb. 2
Chuck (NBC),* 3-D episode
Heroes, Vol. IV: Fugitives (NBC)*
Medium (NBC)
Wednesday, Feb. 4
Life (NBC)*
Thursday, Feb. 12
Survivor (CBS)
Friday, Feb. 13
Dollhouse (Fox)
Terminator (Fox)*
Sunday, Feb. 15
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Sunday, March 1
Celebrity Apprentice (NBC)
Monday, March 2
Rules of Engagement (CBS)
Sunday, March 8
Breaking Bad (AMC)
Monday, March 9
Castle (ABC)
Sunday, March 15
Kings (NBC)
Tuesday, March 17
Reaper (CW)
Tuesday, March 24
Cupid (ABC)
Sunday, March 29
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (HBO)
Monday, March 30
Greek (ABC Family)
Wednesday, April 8
The Unusuals (ABC)
Thursday, April 9
Harper's Island (CBS)
Southland (NBC)
The Untitled Amy Poehler Show (NBC)
Sunday, April 19
Sit Down, Shut Up (Fox)
EXACT DATES TBD
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent returns to USA in March or April.
- My Boys returns to TBS in the spring.
- Prison Break and 'Til Death return to Fox in the spring.
- Rescue Me returns to FX in March or April.
- Saving Grace returns to TNT in March.
- The Tudors returns to Showtime in April.