Reaper Lives! Plus, Winter TV Premiere Dates

It's been gone so long some of you thought it was dead, but sources whisper tonight that devilishly good dramedy Reaper has just scored a spot on the CW's schedule this winter! So, yes, it will live on.
When will Reaper return? Does it have a strong lead-in? And what other highly anticipated midseason series also now have premiere dates?
According to my contacts, Reaper returns Tues., Mar. 17 (St. Patrick's Day!) and will air at 9 p.m., after 90210. (Privileged, which currently occupies that time slot, will have had its finale the week prior.) Season two of Reaper will run for 13 weeks straight and end in June.
Holler!
Now, which other TV shows are premiering a new season this winter? The handy-dandy printable list below has the highlights, and then check back early and often for the latest updates!
WINTER PREMIERES
Tues., Jan. 6
Nip/Tuck (FX)
Scrubs (ABC)
Wed., Jan. 7
Damages (FX)
Sun., Jan. 11
24 (Fox)
Tues., Jan. 13
American Idol (Fox)
Wed., Jan. 14
Lie to Me (Fox)
Fri., Jan. 16
Battlestar Galactica (Sci Fi)
Friday Night Lights (NBC)
Sun., Jan. 18
Big Love (HBO)
The L Word (Showtime)
Secret Diary of a Call Girl (Showtime)
United States of Tara (Showtime)
Wed., Jan. 21
Lost (ABC)
Thur., Feb. 12
Survivor (CBS)
Fri., Feb. 13
Dollhouse (Fox)
Sun., Feb. 15
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Mon., Mar. 9
Castle (ABC)
Tues., Mar. 17
Reaper (CW)
Tues., Mar. 24
Cupid (ABC)
Wed., Apr. 8
The Unusuals (ABC)
Thur., Apr. 9
Harper's Island (CBS)
Does anything strike your fancy? Are you excited for Reaper's return? Post in the comments!