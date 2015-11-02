Monday morning was met with a lot of panic and anxiety, and not just because people were still sweating out their Halloween hangovers.

Pandora announced that the insanely popular podcast Serial will be moving to the music streaming service for future seasons and that the first season will be available for Pandora users on Nov. 24. Unfortunately, the way the news broke led Serial fans to believe that the popular series from This American Life would only be on Pandora and not on iTunes anymore.

Well, you know how people just adore change when it comes to their pop culture addictions. There was a bit of confusion and flat-out panic when fans thought that Serial would move to a new home.