by Jenna Mullins | Mon., Nov. 2, 2015 10:38 AM
Monday morning was met with a lot of panic and anxiety, and not just because people were still sweating out their Halloween hangovers.
Pandora announced that the insanely popular podcast Serial will be moving to the music streaming service for future seasons and that the first season will be available for Pandora users on Nov. 24. Unfortunately, the way the news broke led Serial fans to believe that the popular series from This American Life would only be on Pandora and not on iTunes anymore.
Well, you know how people just adore change when it comes to their pop culture addictions. There was a bit of confusion and flat-out panic when fans thought that Serial would move to a new home.
But we can all relax, because this announcement just means that Serial fans will have yet another place to get their fix.
"For people already listening to Serial and This American Life, nothing will change. But we believe lots of people who'd like our shows simply haven't heard of them, or haven't started listening to podcasts," NPR's Ira Glass said in a statement.
Though we don't have a premiere date for host Sarah Koenig's next investigative story, we do know that if you listen to the show on Pandora, you will be listening in five-minute chunks. Unless you are a paid subscriber, in which case you will be able to hear the episodes without interruption.
"Serial is the biggest podcast in the world, but only 17 percent of Americans listen to podcasts at all," Glass said about streaming the show on Pandora. "That's why it's so exciting for us to work with Pandora. Pandora reaches millions of people who never listen to public radio or download podcasts. This'll get our shows to them."
OK, so we have a new place to listen to Serial but we still don't know with 100 percent certainty if the Best Buy had pay phones or not?!
At least with Pandora you don't have to watch these terrible music videos. Can our eyeballs skip these forever?
