So what did he learn from the experience? "I found that at the end of the 90 days I was more in love, more turned on," he reveals. "I knew who she was!"

He adds, "It wasn't about, 'Let's go out because I know I'm gonna get some sex later.' It was like, 'Let's go because I want to talk to you. I want to know you.'"

Crews reveals that, deep down, every man wants this same feeling—every man, whether they admit it or not, is looking for intimacy.

"You're not looking for porn. You're looking for someone to know you and love you at the same time," he said. "That's all you want—every man out there. But he's scared sometimes. That's why men put up big fronts…There's a moment that they're scared that if you find out who they really are, you won't want to be there."