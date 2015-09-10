Now that fans can watch the movie anytime they like, they might pick up on some of Branagh's subtler moments. "There are little things that I like. Ben Chaplin, who plays Cinderella's father, comes out of the mother's room at the beginning and he says to the doctor who's attending to her—it's whispered, you can hardly hear it—he says to the doctor, 'Thank you. That must have been very difficult for you.'" Branagh told E! News. "And when Cinderella meets the farmer at the door who comes to bring the news of her father's death, she says—and I think it' a beautiful moment of performance for Lily—'Thank you. That must have been very difficult for you.' Those kinds of echoes are all the way through the story."

"The kinds of things she reads and quotes, I'm happy that by the end of the film the Fairy Godmother is quoting Miguel de Cervantes, talking in another context about Don Quixote, another dreamer like Cinderella who sees the world not as it is but as it could be," the British director said. "I like those sort of resonances coming out."

Given Cinderella's success, might Branagh make another live-action fairy tale?

"I have no plans to do it at all, but I do love the story of Pinocchio," he said, adding that Rumpelstiltskin is also rich with "interesting and disturbing" material. "I sometimes think about those stories. But at the moment, Cinderella is still happily in my system, so my work on fairy tales or even animated Disney classics—should I be lucky enough to be asked again—is currently happily sated with this picture."

Walt Disney Pictures' Cinderella is out on Blu-ray and Digital HD Sept. 15, as well as Disney Movies Anywhere, whose new partners include Amazon Video and Microsoft Movies and TV, joining iTunes, Google Play and Vudu in the app.