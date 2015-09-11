Actress and Blogger Jamie Chung Reveals Her Must-Haves for Fall

  • By
    &

by Jamie Chung & SPONSORED by MACY'S | Fri., Sep. 11, 2015

Macy's Sponsored by Jamie Chung Photo

You may recognize Jamie Chung from her roles in The Hangover, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For or even as the reoccurring character of Mulan in ABC's hit show Once Upon A Time. In between acting jobs, the bi-coastal actress still makes time for fashion blogging over at What the Chung. The style savant, who was born in San Francisco and now resides in NYC and LA, is also a huge beauty fan and is currently the face of cosmetics line Make Up For Ever. 

To kick off NYFW, Macy's has partnered with E! Online and the entrepreneur to find out Jamie's fall staples, what she can't wait to splurge on this season and more. 

What makes the fashion in your city uniquely amazing?
I'm bi-coastal so I get the best of both worlds. Los Angeles has a way of being more laid-back when it comes to fashion. However, if there's a reason to dress up, we go all out. New York is edgy, minimalistic and fashion forward. In NYC, you are running around all day and on your feet, so ladies usually prefer to wear flats. I'm really loving flat booties like these Circus by Sam Edelman Reese Booties.

Describe your signature, everyday style in three words. 
Chaotically cohesive, comfortable and confident.

What's your number one go-with-everything fall staple?
I tend to gravitate toward over-the-knee boots and heels. In colder months, you can still get away with wearing skirts or minis as long as your legs are somewhat protected. I'm a huge fan of suede over-the-knee boots like any from Manolo Blahnik or these Franco Sarto Mast Over-The-Knee Boots.

What is your best tip for transitioning your summer wardrobe into fall? 
Layering! Don't store your chiffon silk dresses or mini skirts and shorts just yet. It's all about layering. Rock your chiffon, floral, silk dress with over-the-knee boots and this Vince Camuto Faux-Fur Shaggy Vest or a chunky knitted sweater. Same goes for layering your mini skirts and shorts.

If you are splurging your money on anything, what's it on?
Definitely shoes. Whether it's the new re-release of retro Jordan 1s or the Giambattista Valli's knee-high stiletto boots from Paris fall '15. I always find myself buying more shoes.

What fall trend are you most excited about? 
Chunky, cashmere sweaters or mock-neck sweaters, like this Maison Jules Mock Turtleneck.

What fashion fad are you ready to see retire? 
Harem pants.

Macys Front Row, Jamie Chung

Macy's

Tell us about your NYFW travel essentials.
Make Up Forever Fix & Mix spray. It refreshes your makeup and skin. It's great to spritz on before heading to dinner or an evening show when you've been running around all day.

What is your favorite NYFW memory? 
It was probably the most hectic day, but one year, I saw five shows in one day, back to back. I was invited to each by the designers and I wanted to wear their clothes at the shows, so I changed where I could! Usually it was in the backseat of the car, which was overwhelming, but each show gave me a new burst of energy and left me buzzing. 

If you can't wear a LBD, what's your go-to evening out attire? 
For something different, I love to go with an all-white ensemble or a printed sheath dress, like this one by Adrianna Papell*.

What shoes do you live in most? 
I would say my Chloé boots or my sneakers are my go-tos because they are comfortable. If I could live in them I would.

If you could only rock one accessory, what would it be? 
Hmmm. It's always nice to have on shoes.

What's the best style advice you've ever been given? 
Wear what makes YOU happy!

*Available soon on Macys.com

Click here to watch the entire show and instantly shop your favorite looks straight off the runway by visiting macys.com/shopfrontrow. 

PHOTOS: Fab Fall Denim

