What makes the fashion in your city uniquely amazing?

I'm bi-coastal so I get the best of both worlds. Los Angeles has a way of being more laid-back when it comes to fashion. However, if there's a reason to dress up, we go all out. New York is edgy, minimalistic and fashion forward. In NYC, you are running around all day and on your feet, so ladies usually prefer to wear flats. I'm really loving flat booties like these Circus by Sam Edelman Reese Booties.

Describe your signature, everyday style in three words.

Chaotically cohesive, comfortable and confident.

What's your number one go-with-everything fall staple?

I tend to gravitate toward over-the-knee boots and heels. In colder months, you can still get away with wearing skirts or minis as long as your legs are somewhat protected. I'm a huge fan of suede over-the-knee boots like any from Manolo Blahnik or these Franco Sarto Mast Over-The-Knee Boots.

What is your best tip for transitioning your summer wardrobe into fall?

Layering! Don't store your chiffon silk dresses or mini skirts and shorts just yet. It's all about layering. Rock your chiffon, floral, silk dress with over-the-knee boots and this Vince Camuto Faux-Fur Shaggy Vest or a chunky knitted sweater. Same goes for layering your mini skirts and shorts.

If you are splurging your money on anything, what's it on?

Definitely shoes. Whether it's the new re-release of retro Jordan 1s or the Giambattista Valli's knee-high stiletto boots from Paris fall '15. I always find myself buying more shoes.

What fall trend are you most excited about?

Chunky, cashmere sweaters or mock-neck sweaters, like this Maison Jules Mock Turtleneck.

What fashion fad are you ready to see retire?

Harem pants.