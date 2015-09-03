It's official: Donald Trump's presidential campaign just took a right turn.

The 69-year-old Republican candidate signed a loyalty pledge to the Republican Party on Thursday, ruling out a third-party or independent run if he loses the Republican Party nomination.

"The best way for the Republicans to win is if I win the nomination and go directly against whoever they happen to put up and for that reason, I have signed the pledge," he said at a press conference at his Trump Tower in New York City, holding up the document. So I will be totally pledging my allegiance to the Republican Party and the conservative principles for which it stands and we will go out and we will fight hard and we will win."

"We will win," he said. "And most importantly, we will make our country great again, because that's what it's all about. We have to make our country great again."