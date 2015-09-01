BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Just Proved He's Hot and Humble at MTV VMAs After-Party—Get the Details!

“Shake It Off” singer celebrates her many wins with family after the show

Taylor Swift, Austin Swift Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

We're not on the farm anymore, are we, Austin Swift?

Taylor Swift's brother knew Sunday night was going to be a special evening for his family. His sister was nominated for multiple MTV Video Music Awards, was scheduled to premiere her "Wildest Dreams" music video and was obviously prepared to rock the red carpet with her squad.

But when the "Shake It Off" singer invited her brother to the star-studded Republic Records VMA Party sponsored by Marriott Rewards, some were simply blown away by the unique experience.

"At the after party, Austin leaned down from the banquette heaving with models in VIP to whisper in Taylor's ear, ‘We grew up on a FARM!!'" Lorde tweeted Monday afternoon. "Way cuteeeee."

Taylor Swift/ Twitter

Taylor would later see the tweet and send her BFF a retro picture from her childhood that featured the siblings riding a tractor. Not exactly Hollywood, right, Swifties?

While plenty of attention may be on Taylor as she continues to travel across the country in support of her 1989 album, the blond beauty still makes time for family.

When Austin graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Taylor was a huge cheerleader from the audience.

"AUSTIN JUST GRADUATED FROM NOTRE DAME," she captioned online before screaming his name. "WHAT A DAY." Go Fighting Irish!

