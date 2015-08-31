BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Fashion Police Takes on the Craziest Looks From 2015 VMAs! Get a Preview of Tonight's Hilarious Return

Co-hosts comment on Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and more stars

By Brett Malec Aug 31, 2015 8:36 PMTags
Melissa Rivers, Fashion PoliceE! Entertainment

Fashion Police is taking on the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards!

The stylish series returns tonight with co-hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski, along with special celebrity guests NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho. And don't worry Joan Rangers, tonight's episode will be filled with funny jokes and hilarious highlights regarding all the wacky VMA fashions.

First off, everyone disagrees when it comes to Gigi Hadid's super-sexy yellow gown. "I love that she's giving me Malibu Barbie," Brad jokes. Meanwhile, others were not big fans of Gigi's crotch-flashing ensemble.

PICS: Bitch stole my look!

E! Entertainment

When it comes to Miley Cyrus' naked Versace ensemble, Melissa cracks, "I felt like it was a gift for my mom." LOL!

As for Amber Rose and Blac Chyna's profanity-covered ensembles, Giuliana actual loves the message the edgy outfits are sending (but Melissa thinks G is sick in the head for liking them!).

E! Entertainment

The co-hosts also play a new segment called "What Would Joan Say?" in which they critique Justin Bieber's wacky new hairdo and more celebs.

Check out these sneak peek photos from today's taping and watch Fashion Police tonight at 8 p.m. for the best and worst of the VMAs red carpet!

E! Entertainment
E! Entertainment
Fashion Police/E!

Fashion Police returns tonight, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m., only on E!

PHOTOS: Fashion Police takes on the 2015 VMAs

