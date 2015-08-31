Fashion Police Takes on the Craziest Looks From 2015 VMAs! Get a Preview of Tonight's Hilarious Return

Fashion Police is taking on the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards!

The stylish series returns tonight with co-hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski, along with special celebrity guests NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho. And don't worry Joan Rangers, tonight's episode will be filled with funny jokes and hilarious highlights regarding all the wacky VMA fashions.

First off, everyone disagrees when it comes to Gigi Hadid's super-sexy yellow gown. "I love that she's giving me Malibu Barbie," Brad jokes. Meanwhile, others were not big fans of Gigi's crotch-flashing ensemble.