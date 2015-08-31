Lewis Hamilton Talks Rihanna Dating Rumors—Are They a Couple Or What? Watch Now to Find Out!

Related : Formula 1 Racer Lewis Hamilton Addresses Rihanna Rumors

Rihanna and Lewis Hamilton seem like they've been hanging out a lot recently, and they most definitely would make an attractive couple...

So what's the deal between the 27-year-old singer and 30-year-old Formula 1 race car driver? Lewis, who previously dated Nicole Scherzinger, opened up to E! News' Zuri Hall about his relationship with Rihanna at the 2015 MTV VMAs Sunday...

"You know, I've known Ri for a long time," he began. "We've been friends for a while. We get to hang out every now and again..."