Lewis Hamilton Talks Rihanna Dating Rumors—Are They a Couple Or What? Watch Now to Find Out!

Rihanna and Lewis Hamilton seem like they've been hanging out a lot recently, and they most definitely would make an attractive couple...
So what's the deal between the 27-year-old singer and 30-year-old Formula 1 race car driver? Lewis, who previously dated Nicole Scherzinger, opened up to E! News' Zuri Hall about his relationship with Rihanna at the 2015 MTV VMAs Sunday...
"You know, I've known Ri for a long time," he began. "We've been friends for a while. We get to hang out every now and again..."
That they do! Romance rumors first began to swirl about the twosome earlier this month when they were photographed living it up in Barbados for the island's annual carnival. At the time, though, Rihanna was "still hanging out with Karim [Benzema]," a source told E! News.
Another source told us that while the singer was dating, she wasn't ready to "put a label on anyone," explaining, "She is not at any point in her life now ready to settle just for anyone, but she is enjoying the time she has with her friends and also focusing on work."
By mid-August, though, things between Rihanna and Karim, who plays for Real Madrid, had all but fizzled out. RiRi didn't seem to lose the spark with Lewis, however—and the pair was spotted spending time together yet again, this time on a yacht cruising the Caribbean.
"She is taking it very slow and just having fun, but she likes who he is and what he is about," said a source, adding that there was "no label on them just yet."
OK, but now that August is almost over, what is Rihanna and Lewis' official relationship status? Watch the clip above to see what Lewis has to say!