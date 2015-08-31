Miley Cyrus Doesn't Want to Be in Taylor Swift's ''Squad,'' Says She's ''100 Percent in Love'' With Wayne Coyne

At this rate, Taylor Swift's next single just may be about Miley Cyrus.
About a month after the 22-year-old pop star, who hosted the MTV Video Music Awards last night, seemingly threw shade at Taylor Swift and her "Bad Blood" music video, the "Wrecking Ball" beauty is making headlines for her candid interview with the New York Times—and it's safe to say she has zero squad goals.
"I'm not trying to be in the squad," Cyrus told the publication, referring to Swift's famous girl group. "None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I'm inspired by them."
Swift diss aside, Cyrus released her album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz last night and the record is currently streaming for free online.
"That's what I've got the luxury to do," she said of her decision to put her new music on SoundCloud. "I can just do what I want to do, and make the music I want to make."
One of the singer's biggest influences is Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, who is regularly featured on Miley's Instagram and collaborated with the pop star on her most recent project.
"He's everything in the world—you can't even define us," Cyrus said of her close pal. "I am 100 percent in love with Wayne, and Wayne is in love with me, but it's nothing sexual in any way. That would be the grossest."
When Miley's not making music, she's often working on her Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit for homeless and LGBT youth that she launched last year.
"I feel very gender-fluid," the former actress, who recently came out as "pansexual," shared. "For a long time, I didn't understand my own sexuality. I would get really frustrated and think I'd never understand what I am, because I can't even figure out if I'm feeling more like a girl or boy. It took me talking to enough trans people to realize that I didn't ever have to decide on one."