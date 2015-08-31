Miley Cyrus Doesn't Want to Be in Taylor Swift's ''Squad,'' Says She's ''100 Percent in Love'' With Wayne Coyne

At this rate, Taylor Swift's next single just may be about Miley Cyrus.

About a month after the 22-year-old pop star, who hosted the MTV Video Music Awards last night, seemingly threw shade at Taylor Swift and her "Bad Blood" music video, the "Wrecking Ball" beauty is making headlines for her candid interview with the New York Times—and it's safe to say she has zero squad goals.

"I'm not trying to be in the squad," Cyrus told the publication, referring to Swift's famous girl group. "None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I'm inspired by them."