Bitch Stole My Look! Arielle Vandenberg Copies Lea Michele's Velvet Blue Dress at the 2015 VMAs

It's a battle of the thigh-high slits!

Back in October, Lea Michele showed lots of leg in a sexy blue velvet dress by Cushnie et Ochs at the premiere of American Horror Story: Freak Show in L.A. The former Glee gal oozed sex appeal while flaunting lots of leg and cleavage in the va-va-voom look.

Flash forward to last night's 2015 MTV Video Music Awards: actress Arielle Vandenberg showed up in the exact same crushed velvet dress. She even sported the same stripy heels! While the slinky outfit looks adorable on both stars, velvet wouldn't be our first choice for an awards show taking place in 100-degree SoCal heat at the end of August.

So who pulled off the Cushnie et Ochs dress best? Sound off below on our latest edition of Bitch Stole My Look!

Watch Fashion Police when it returns tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!