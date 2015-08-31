Taylor Swift Dazzled With Her Squad at the VMAs—and Now #SquadGoals Needs to Go Away Forever

Taylor Swift's squad realized its goal last night.

So here's hoping the twitterverse finds something else to hashtag into oblivion, ASAP.

At Sunday's 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, which as far as we could tell involved Swift and roughly four other people, the crop-top-rockin' star walked the red carpet with, sat with and ultimately accepted Video of the Year while flanked by her pack of supermodel/actress/singer besties of Victoria's Secret, Vogue, Law & Order: SVU and Instagram fame.

There was of course a reason for what otherwise would have been the most annoying thing ever—the entire bevy of beauties, including Mariska Hargitay, appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" video, which topped Beyoncé's "7/11," among others, for the night's top honor.

As if anyone needed a reminder that #SquadGoals, in this respect, will ultimately never be achieved in actuality.