BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

12 Reasons Kanye West Was the Real MVP of the 2015 MTV VMAs

From his presidential announcement to falling asleep on Kim's shoulder, the rapper was the true star of the evening

By Jenna Mullins Aug 31, 2015 5:52 PMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestTaylor SwiftE! Loves2015 MTV VMAsMTV VMAs
Taylor Swift, Kanye West , 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMALarry Busacca/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV

Sorry, every other artist at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. We're really happy for you and all but…Kanye West was the best dude at the VMAs. OF ALL TIME.

You're welcome for that dated but still relevant reference. Our point is, Kanye West ruled the night, from his presidential bid to dancing like nobody was watching to The Weeknd. He provided endless entertainment, and we thank President ‘Ye for that.

Here are all the reasons why Kanye was the real MVP of the MTV VMAs:

1. When he worked the red carpet with his wife Kim Kardashian in head to toe beige

MTV

2. When he clapped for Taylor Swift as she accepted her award for Female Video of the Year

MTV

3. But then he decided he was done with the VMAs a minute later and had to take a little nap. Same, Kanye. Same

MTV

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

READ: Everyone is totally voting for Kanye West when he runs for President in 2020

4. When he went on a rambling, powerful, confusing, passionate and sometimes incoherent speech about the industry, and we just went with it because Yeezy's word is gospel

MTV

5. When he hugged Taylor and called her "gracious" after she presented him with the Vanguard Award

MTV

6. When he danced like this

MTV

7. And like this

MTV

8. And like this. The Weeknd gets him goin', you guys

MTV

9. When he faked running after Taylor Swift as she got up to accept her award for Best Female Video and Kim had to give him this look

MTV

10. When we got a rare Kanye smile as he went up to get his award for Best Video With A Social Message with Big Sean and John Legend

MTV

11. When he laughed good-naturedly at Taylor's "Imma let you finish joke"

MTV

12. And of course, when he told us what we always knew deep down: that he would be running for President in 2020.

#Kanye2020 

Don't miss the highly-anticipated return of Fashion Police this Monday for the VMA special at 8/7c featuring hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski with special guests NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho! 

PHOTOS: See all the stars arrivals at the 2015 MTV VMAs

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

4

Khloe Kardashian & More React to California's Earthquake

5
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans