12 Reasons Kanye West Was the Real MVP of the 2015 MTV VMAs

Sorry, every other artist at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. We're really happy for you and all but…Kanye West was the best dude at the VMAs. OF ALL TIME.

You're welcome for that dated but still relevant reference. Our point is, Kanye West ruled the night, from his presidential bid to dancing like nobody was watching to The Weeknd. He provided endless entertainment, and we thank President ‘Ye for that.

Here are all the reasons why Kanye was the real MVP of the MTV VMAs:

1. When he worked the red carpet with his wife Kim Kardashian in head to toe beige