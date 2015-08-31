All of the Best, Sexiest Looks from the 2015 MTV VMAs After-Parties—See Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More!

The 2015 MTV VMAs gave us sheer illusion dresses galore, Gosselin-like haircuts and Miley Cyrus wearing, well, next to nothing—and the fashion parade continued at all the after-parties, of course.
Take Kylie Jenner, who changed from one Balmain number to another—this time an tongue wag-worthy LBD showing strategic bands of skin—to head to dinner with boyfriend Tyga after her big on-stage presentation moment at the VMAs. After grabbing a bite at Craig's Restaurant in Los Angeles, the two headed off to the Republic Records private after-party at West Hollywood hotspot Ysabel.
Also at Ysabel for the Marriott Rewards sponsored Republic Records post-VMA bash, Selena Gomez left her pasties mishap behind and opted for a more full-coverage (but nonetheless super-sexy) LBD featuring thigh-hip zippers, which allowed for an ample peek at both gams.
Chrissy Teigen slayed us in a sheer, Marchesa confection on the VMAs red carpet, and continued her ultra-chic streak in this pale pink jumpsuit (plus a glimpse of white-lace bra) for a post-VMAs dinner at Craig's.
Rita Ora, meanwhile, got cozy with designer bestie Jeremy Scott (whose multicolored suit left us a little dazed and confused, unfortunately) in an equally eye-catching printed get-up featuring a crop top and second-skin bottoms.
The rainbow trend was real last night, with stars like Taylor Swift and Jeremy Scott leading the lite-brite red carpet parade. Lorde got in on the act too, sporting a slim-fitting Mary Katrantzou halter dress with a chic ombré effect to the Republic Records shindig.
Miley's rumored Victoria's Secret model girlfriend wowed in an ultra-hot black crop top and red mini—a tad more demure than Cyrus' VMA looks, but no less sexy.
Bella Thorne left her sweet mint green number behind for a funky lime green crop top and printed midi combo, which she wore to Jeremy Scott and adidas Originals VMA’s after-party alongside boyfriend Gregg Sulkin.
Goodbye plunging neckline, hello sheer all-over for supermodel beauty Lily Aldridge (wearing a skin-baring Dolce & Gabbana confection).
Hailee Steinfeld went a little more casual after sporting a white Stella McCartney jumpsuit (the only white look from Taylor Swift's dream squad) to the show, opting for a sheer Louis Vuitton tank and leather mini for some after-party fun.
Ariana Grande got in on the Moschino love too, attending Republic Records VMA after-party in a monochrome tee-shirt dress and her signature black knee-highs.
As far as head-turning style goes, this year's VMAs gave us a healthy dose of "Well, damn"—can't say we're disappointed!
Don't miss the highly-anticipated return of Fashion Police tomorrow for the VMA special at 8/7c featuring hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski with special guests NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho!
PHOTOS: A look back at all of last night's red carpet arrivals