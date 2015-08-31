All of the Best, Sexiest Looks from the 2015 MTV VMAs After-Parties—See Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More!

The 2015 MTV VMAs gave us sheer illusion dresses galore, Gosselin-like haircuts and Miley Cyrus wearing, well, next to nothing—and the fashion parade continued at all the after-parties, of course.

Take Kylie Jenner, who changed from one Balmain number to another—this time an tongue wag-worthy LBD showing strategic bands of skin—to head to dinner with boyfriend Tyga after her big on-stage presentation moment at the VMAs. After grabbing a bite at Craig's Restaurant in Los Angeles, the two headed off to the Republic Records private after-party at West Hollywood hotspot Ysabel.