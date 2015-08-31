Watch Justin Bieber Perform ''What Do You Mean'' at VMAs After-Party, Plus All the Scoop on the Hottest Bashes!

Related : Watch Justin Bieber Perform "What Do You Mean"

After quite the career hiatus, Justin Bieber was in the mood to take the stage last night.

Following his performance at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, during which he debuted his new single "What Do You Mean," the 21-year-old pop star performed at a VMA's after-party at West Hollywood hotspot the h.wood Group's HENRY's.

E! News has obtained video of Bieber's performance, and the Canadian crooner can be seen belting out his new tune while dressed casually in a black t-shirt and a baseball cap, keeping his much-buzzed about new 'do covered up.