Watch Justin Bieber Perform ''What Do You Mean'' at VMAs After-Party, Plus All the Scoop on the Hottest Bashes!

Watch video of the singer's performance

By Alyssa Toomey Aug 31, 2015 5:22 PMTags
Justin Bieber2015 MTV VMAsMTV VMAs
After quite the career hiatus, Justin Bieber was in the mood to take the stage last night. 

Following his performance at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, during which he debuted his new single "What Do You Mean," the 21-year-old pop star performed at a VMA's after-party at West Hollywood hotspot the h.wood Group's HENRY's.

E! News has obtained video of Bieber's performance, and the Canadian crooner can be seen belting out his new tune while dressed casually in a black t-shirt and a baseball cap, keeping his much-buzzed about new 'do covered up. 

Photographer Group / Splash News
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for adidas Originals

Elsewhere in Hollywood, a number of celebs, including Rita Ora, Demi Lovato and Iggy Azalea attended Jeremy Scott and Adidas after-party at Union Station, which was sponsored by Svedka. 

An eyewitness tells E! News that Demi and Iggy, who took the VMAs stage earlier in the evening, arrived at the bash early and left after a short time. Meanwhile, Rita Ora also attended the party—which, we're told (in typical Jeremy Scott fashion) was very colorful—with stylist Kyle Devolle and Vas J. Morgan.  

The insider adds that guests were all dancing by the end of the evening and the crowd, which also included Bella Thorne and ASAP Rocky, appeared to have a great time.

"Everyone was wearing crazy colors and insane outfits," the source says. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Additionally, Republic Records hosted a party at West Hollywood restaurant YSABEL, which saw The Weeknd, Lorde, Ariana Grande, Hailee Steinfeld, Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez, Tyga, Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Pete Wentz, Gigi Hadid, Vance Joy, Charlie Puth, Emily Ratajkowski and more in attendance.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And in case that wasn't enough for one evening, Miley Cyrus also celebrated her hosting duties with a bash at Beacher's Madhouse, presented by beGlammed. We're told the singer's close friend Jeff Beacher transformed the club into an ice cream-themed fantasy-land complete with a star-studded guest list that included Big Sean, Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto and more.

