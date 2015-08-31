Ciara Debuts Sleek Bob Haircut at the 2015 MTV VMAs—See Her New 'Do!

Short and sassy!

With the pixie pink hair dyes and Kate Gosselin 'dos dominating the hair department at the 2015 MTV VMAs last night, we almost missed Ciara's sharp new bob haircut. Almost. Chopping no less than a foot of hair from her formerly waist-length tresses, the 29-year-old singer took the awards show by surprise with her sleek lob haircut, accentuated by a tattered fringe Alexandre Vauthier design.

At any other award show, this revamped hairstyle would've qualified as drastic. But considering this was the VMAs, it was just a nice reminder that not every revamped hair swap has to be a rainbow 'do or a wacky hairstyle.