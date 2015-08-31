Ciara Debuts Sleek Bob Haircut at the 2015 MTV VMAs—See Her New 'Do!

Short and sassy!
With the pixie pink hair dyes and Kate Gosselin 'dos dominating the hair department at the 2015 MTV VMAs last night, we almost missed Ciara's sharp new bob haircut. Almost. Chopping no less than a foot of hair from her formerly waist-length tresses, the 29-year-old singer took the awards show by surprise with her sleek lob haircut, accentuated by a tattered fringe Alexandre Vauthier design.
At any other award show, this revamped hairstyle would've qualified as drastic. But considering this was the VMAs, it was just a nice reminder that not every revamped hair swap has to be a rainbow 'do or a wacky hairstyle.
This isn't Ciara's first stint with short hair—she's rocked shorter bobs in the past, mind you—but it's been more than a year since she's rocked shorter hair. Crafted by celebrity hair stylist and Mizani guru Cesar Ramirez, Ciara's lob took on a slick '90s effect with a glossy sheen and strong center part.
All in all, Ciara's lob added a (much needed) refreshing hairstyle to the red carpet mix. Tres sleek!