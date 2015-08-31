Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj & More Stars Took Over the 2015 MTV VMAs in Nearly-Naked Dresses—See the Risqué Getups!

Less is more, right ladies?
Real talk: Naked dresses are hardly groundbreaking anymore—you can thank Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé among others for that—but that didn't stop a pack of A-listers from donning the barely-there trend at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. Because really, is there a better occasion to don the daring trend? We think not.
Eyes popped out of heads cartoon style when Miley Cyrus stepped out in a suspenders-meets-chandelier Versace
mashup design, revealing bare butt, side boobs and, well, nearly everything else. After her naked selfie this morning, we're happy the 22-year-old went with something a bit more (errr) conservative.
As the queen of pop, Britney Spears proved sexier than ever in a glittering gold Labourjoisie getup. And Chrissy Teigen seized the opportunity to flaunt her Sports Illustrated bod in a black textured Marchesa design with a translucent, thigh-revealing skirt.
Seeing that FKA twigs is famous for her funky-fresh looks, the singer chose to put a sexy twist on her quirky style with a caged bodice and sheer skirt number straight from Atelier Versace. But, the over-the-top getup paled in comparison next to Nicki Minaj's molten gold gown which, side note, looked very Jennifer Lopez-esque.
Based on this racy display, the naked dress is definitely here to stay.
