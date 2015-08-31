The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About Justin Bieber's Hair at the 2015 MTV VMAs

"Damn, Africa! What happened?"

That Mean Girls quote is basically how everyone reacted when Justin Bieber hit the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. His hair was long, bleach blonde and hanging down in a, to quote host Miley Cyrus," swoop. It was kind of Flock of Seagulls, kind of Kate Gosselin circa 2007, kind of awful. And unsurprisingly, the Internet was not going to let Bieber just waltz onto the red carpet like that without calling him out. That's the Internet's job.