The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About Justin Bieber's Hair at the 2015 MTV VMAs

"What Do You Mean" singer showed up at the Video Music Awards in a blonde hairdo that fell over his face

Justin Bieber, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAJason Merritt/Getty Images

"Damn, Africa! What happened?"

That Mean Girls quote is basically how everyone reacted when Justin Bieber hit the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. His hair was long, bleach blonde and hanging down in a, to quote host Miley Cyrus," swoop. It was kind of Flock of Seagulls, kind of Kate Gosselin circa 2007, kind of awful. And unsurprisingly, the Internet was not going to let Bieber just waltz onto the red carpet like that without calling him out. That's the Internet's job. 

This was supposed to be his big return to the VMA stage, and everyone was really excited about it. Instead, we're all talking about whatever is happening on his head. 

The Internet has spoken, Justin. Don't do this again. Or do it again; whatever you want. You'll still make millions of dollars and have millions of fans falling all over you. You do you, Justin!

 

