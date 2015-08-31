Bitch Stole My Look! Rita Ora Rips Off Christina Aguilera's Feathered Ensemble at MTV VMAs

We might have just unlocked Rita Ora's biggest fashion inspiration.
Case in point: The singer's show-stopping MTV Video Music Awards ensemble is eerily similar to Christina Aguilera's Atelier Versace red carpet look from the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Both pop stars clearly have a major thing for feathered high-low skirts, cleavage baring cutouts and black stilettos. The only major difference between the two is outlined by Aguilera's sparkling chain belt and shoulder straps, which Ora (thankfully) left at home.
While Xtina opted for a Hollywood glam-inspired updo and bright red lip, the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer rocked a sleek high ponytail and dark smokey eye to compliment the Vera Wang gown.
Back in 2010, Aguilera brought the house down with a steamy performance of songs from her Bionic album. Fast forward five years later, and Ora is set to present during the show.
Which sexy look do you prefer? Sound off in the comments below!
Don't miss the highly-anticipated return of Fashion Police this Monday for the VMA special at 8/7c featuring hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski with special guests NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho!