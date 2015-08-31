Gigi Hadid Skips Pants at MTV Video Music Awards, Literally Glows With Freshly Done Tan on Red Carpet

Did somebody get a little too much sun this summer?

Gigi Hadid may have received plenty of buzz when she appeared at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards with Taylor Swift and her world-famous squad.

But when she stepped out for a few solo shots, some fans on Twitter started chatting about her fresh glow. And by glow, we definitely mean tan.

While working a tangerine bodysuit with a plunging neckline, the 20-year-old got social media talking with her colorful ensemble.