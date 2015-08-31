Amber Rose and Blac Chyna's Crew's Coordinated Outfits at the 2015 Video Music Awards Are Insane—See the Pics!

If you're looking for a derogatory word, just turn to Amber Rose and Black Chyna's coordinated outfits at this year's Video Music Awards.

Rose opted to wear a skin-tight jumpsuit while Chyna chose to wear the interesting design in gown form, with a plunging scoop neckline, of course. While Wiz Khalifa's ex was mostly covered up, we still can't take our eyes off of her or Chyna as they're both covered in insults such as "bitch," "slut," "gold digger" and "whore."

But they weren't alone. Just like Taylor Swift, Rose and Chyna brought a squad of their own, with a man and woman following closely behind in black-and-white versions of the wordy outfits. The woman, whose outfit—or lack there of—revealed her butt, wore a thong and short-sleeved shirt with "f----t" written all over it, even on her knee-high boots.

The man of the group wore shorts, a vest and the hat with the same word printed all over it. It seems the group was pointing out every derogatory term for men and women equally. Regardless, these controversial outfits will get people talking.