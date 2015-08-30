Miley Cyrus' Older Sister Brandi Shows Plenty of Leg in Little Black Dress at MTV Video Music Awards

Watch your back, Miley Cyrus!
All eyes may be on the "We Can't Stop" singer as she hosts Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards. But as soon as the red carpet opened up, fans immediately started buzzing about her older sister's look.
May we introduce you to Brandi Cyrus' weekend style!
Wearing a sexy, figure-hugging black dress with intricate beading, the 28-year-old started the carpet off with a bang as she revealed plenty of leg. Her thigh-high cutout added an extra dose of sex appeal to the look.
Brandi's latest dress comes just hours after the fashion editor looked back at her past VMAs looks with her sister. From our eyes, black and white are definitely her color.
"Happy #VMA day!! Here's a look back at some great memories from 2011, 2012, and 2014!" she wrote on Instagram. "Make sure you're following me on #Snapchat (Brandi-Cyrus) for a behind the scenes look."
For those who may have forgotten, Brandi also received plenty of attention at the 2015 CMT Music Awards when she worked a see-through dress. Fashion is clearly an event with this famous family!
