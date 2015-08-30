BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

Miley Cyrus' Older Sister Brandi Shows Plenty of Leg in Little Black Dress at MTV Video Music Awards

Famous sibling turns heads on the red carpet with her sexy look

By Mike Vulpo Aug 30, 2015 11:32 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwards2015 MTV VMAsMTV VMAs
Brandi Glenn Cyrus, MTV Video Music Awards, VMALarry Busacca/Getty Images

Watch your back, Miley Cyrus!

All eyes may be on the "We Can't Stop" singer as she hosts Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards. But as soon as the red carpet opened up, fans immediately started buzzing about her older sister's look.

May we introduce you to Brandi Cyrus' weekend style!

Wearing a sexy, figure-hugging black dress with intricate beading, the 28-year-old started the carpet off with a bang as she revealed plenty of leg. Her thigh-high cutout added an extra dose of sex appeal to the look.

PHOTOS: Guess the celebrity sibling!

Brandi's latest dress comes just hours after the fashion editor looked back at her past VMAs looks with her sister. From our eyes, black and white are definitely her color.

"Happy #VMA day!! Here's a look back at some great memories from 2011, 2012, and 2014!" she wrote on Instagram. "Make sure you're following me on #Snapchat (Brandi-Cyrus) for a behind the scenes look."

For those who may have forgotten, Brandi also received plenty of attention at the 2015 CMT Music Awards when she worked a see-through dress. Fashion is clearly an event with this famous family!

Don't miss the highly-anticipated return of Fashion Police this Monday for the VMA special at 8/7c featuring hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski with special guests NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho! 

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes Over Talented Kids

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

PHOTOS: See the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet arrivals 

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

4

Khloe Kardashian & More React to California's Earthquake

5
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans