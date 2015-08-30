Miley Cyrus' Older Sister Brandi Shows Plenty of Leg in Little Black Dress at MTV Video Music Awards

Watch your back, Miley Cyrus!

All eyes may be on the "We Can't Stop" singer as she hosts Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards. But as soon as the red carpet opened up, fans immediately started buzzing about her older sister's look.

May we introduce you to Brandi Cyrus' weekend style!

Wearing a sexy, figure-hugging black dress with intricate beading, the 28-year-old started the carpet off with a bang as she revealed plenty of leg. Her thigh-high cutout added an extra dose of sex appeal to the look.