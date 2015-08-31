Taylor Swift Gets Hot and Heavy With Scott Eastwood in Her "Wildest Dreams" Video—Watch Now!

Damn, Scott Eastwood is so tall and handsome as hell.

Which is why he was the perfect pick to costar alongside Taylor Swift in her music video for "Wildest Dreams," the fourth single off her mega-hit pop album 1989. The vintage-inspired video featured wild animals like lions and giraffes, and it was the perfect setting for a torrid affair between Taylor and her leading man.

Scott and Taylor had several hot and heavy kissing scenes in the video as they played actors filming a movie together while entangled in a torturous relationship. They go on plane rides, frolic with horses and get into screaming matches, all set to the haunting melody of the Lana Del Rey-esque song. And the end? Pretty heartbreaking.

After the video faded to black, a title card revealed that all proceeds from the "Wildest Dreams" video would be donated to wild animal conversation efforts through the African Parks Foundation of America.

Watch the gorgeous video below!