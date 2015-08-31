Best & Worst Dressed at the 2015 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Vanessa Hudgens & More!

One thing is certain—the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint in the wardrobe department.
It's a sad day when the words "worst dressed" and "Taylor Swift" are arranged in the same phrase, but sadly, that's exactly what happened when the "Bad Blood" singer hit the carpet in a bizarre metallic houndstooth-print design by Ashish. Cut the girl some slack though—she's been killing it on her 1989 World Tour, which probably cut into her shopping time for the awards show.
Now, there's no excuse for Serayah's tattered white Herve Leger frock or Rita Ora's voluminous feathered Vera Wang gown. And albeit Jeremy Scott's beloved Moschino is famous for turning funky into fashionable, this colorful ensemble resembled a calibrating color TV more than anything.
Props go out to Baddie Winkle for her (literally) eye-catching look—yes, this outfit was outrageous, but it fit perfectly with the internet sensation's zany personality.
Onto the winners circle—Demi Lovato delivered a refreshingly chic pink bodycon à la Nicolas Jebran, and Lily Aldridge turned up the heat in a plunging cutout Alexandre Vauthier dress. Taking her breakover style a step further, Kourtney Kardashian dropped jaws for all the right reasons in a stunning strawberry jumpsuit by Balmain. Bravo, Kourt!
Naked-dresses proved a recurring theme at the VMAs, but none were more compelling than Chrissy Teigen's alluring sheer Marchesa design. On the slip side, Vanessa Hudgens donned a romantic blush Naeem Khan gown, turning her staple bohemian style into an enviable evening look.
What did you think of the VMAs red carpet display? Sound off below!
